August Maintenance Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Fix for missing movement sound effects on Artillery
Fix for explosion effects not playing on the following units:
- Overlords Rocket Helicopter
- Sentinels Heavy Drone
- Overlords Chain Tank
- Overlords Forward HQ
- Overlords Heavy Tank
- Sentinels Forward HQ
- Sentinels Stealth Bomber
- Sentinels Rage Tank
- Sentinels Spectre Tank
Fix for issue with health bars on Space Marines
Fix for missing headlights at night on the following units:
- Overlords Chain Tank
- Sentinels Seige Artillery
- Sentinels Scorch Tank
Prep for upcoming 'Going Rogue!' free DLC
