

Fix for missing movement sound effects on Artillery

Fix for explosion effects not playing on the following units:

- Overlords Rocket Helicopter

- Sentinels Heavy Drone

- Overlords Chain Tank

- Overlords Forward HQ

- Overlords Heavy Tank

- Sentinels Forward HQ

- Sentinels Stealth Bomber

- Sentinels Rage Tank

- Sentinels Spectre Tank

Fix for issue with health bars on Space Marines

Fix for missing headlights at night on the following units:

- Overlords Chain Tank

- Sentinels Seige Artillery

- Sentinels Scorch Tank

Prep for upcoming 'Going Rogue!' free DLC

