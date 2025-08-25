 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19702616 Edited 25 August 2025 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix for missing movement sound effects on Artillery
Fix for explosion effects not playing on the following units:
- Overlords Rocket Helicopter
- Sentinels Heavy Drone
- Overlords Chain Tank
- Overlords Forward HQ
- Overlords Heavy Tank
- Sentinels Forward HQ
- Sentinels Stealth Bomber
- Sentinels Rage Tank
- Sentinels Spectre Tank
Fix for issue with health bars on Space Marines
Fix for missing headlights at night on the following units:
- Overlords Chain Tank
- Sentinels Seige Artillery
- Sentinels Scorch Tank
Prep for upcoming 'Going Rogue!' free DLC

Changed files in this update

Depot 1439751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link