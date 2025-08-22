 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19702559
Update notes via Steam Community
✨ Pal Engine – Update 0.5.31 (2025-08-22) ✨

This update brings big improvements to character management, customization, and UI design. Here’s what’s new:

🔔 Notification Window – Stay informed about version mismatches or important updates.
👤 Simplified Character Creation – The upload tab is gone! Add new characters directly from the Character Selection Screen.
✏️ Character Edit Form – Update your character’s name, personality, and metadata anytime.
⚖️ Character Adjustment Tools – Fine-tune scale, window size, vertical & horizontal position for VRM models that don’t quite fit. Adjustments are saved per character.
🎛️ Overlay Menu Redesign – Cleaner layout that keeps your character visible.
🎬 Animation System Enhancements – Smoother, more natural animations.
⏩ Quick Access – New shortcut to Character Selection right in the overlay menu.

🚀 Update today and enjoy a smoother, more customizable Pal Engine experience!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3868881
