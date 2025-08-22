✨ Pal Engine – Update 0.5.31 (2025-08-22) ✨



This update brings big improvements to character management, customization, and UI design. Here’s what’s new:



🔔 Notification Window – Stay informed about version mismatches or important updates.

👤 Simplified Character Creation – The upload tab is gone! Add new characters directly from the Character Selection Screen.

✏️ Character Edit Form – Update your character’s name, personality, and metadata anytime.

⚖️ Character Adjustment Tools – Fine-tune scale, window size, vertical & horizontal position for VRM models that don’t quite fit. Adjustments are saved per character.

🎛️ Overlay Menu Redesign – Cleaner layout that keeps your character visible.

🎬 Animation System Enhancements – Smoother, more natural animations.

⏩ Quick Access – New shortcut to Character Selection right in the overlay menu.



🚀 Update today and enjoy a smoother, more customizable Pal Engine experience!