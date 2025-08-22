 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19702552
Update notes via Steam Community
The latest patch did not upload; attempting again.
In this patch:
- player controls have been updated to move on self-drawn lines more easily
- background colours have been adjusted to see enemies more clearly

