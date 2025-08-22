 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19702540 Edited 22 August 2025 – 20:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A new level has been added - Crash.

- added new mechanics - glitch effect
- buying and unlocking levels has become more enjoyable
- in future patches, it is planned to change the order of the levels and add a full-fledged story.

