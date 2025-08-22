 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Last Epoch Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19702509 Edited 22 August 2025 – 18:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Plasma Units were unavailable after clearing Stage 2-1.

  • Fixed a translation issue in the Stage 2-1 challenge.

  • Fixed an infinite loading issue in Stage 2-2.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3077091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link