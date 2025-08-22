 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19702506 Edited 22 August 2025 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Explorers,

The wait is over – Abyss New Dawn is finally released in Early Access on Steam! It’s been a long journey of farming, fighting, bug-fixing (and a lot of late-night coffee ☕), but we made it here together.

Now it’s your turn to dive into the Abyss:
🐷 Farm – raise crops, animals, and live cozy moments.
⚔️ Fight – face goblins, bosses, and survive the unknown.
🌱 Explore – uncover new worlds and hidden stories.

💡 To celebrate the launch, Abyss New Dawn comes with a 25% OFF launch discount – available for the next 2 weeks only!

Thank you so much for supporting us through this adventure.
We can’t wait to see your screenshots, stories, and chaos in the Abyss.

👉 Grab the game here: Abyss: New Dawn

See you in the Abyss! 💙

