Bugs
- Fixed a bug that was causing beacons to not always roll for the correct rarity
- Fixed a bug that would cause standard level ups to use the beacon rarity of the zone
- Fixed a bug that would cause one of the final boss options to not have a beacon, resulting in a post-battle soft lock
- Fixed a bug that would show incorrect beacon types at boss areas
- Fixed a bug causing too many data disks to drop after boss fights (you still get a lot)
- Fixed a bug that would cause the game to offer you duplicates of the final boss (from debugging before there were 4 bosses in the game)
- Pressing f4 alone will no longer close the game
- Viper’s “Forked Tongue” now correctly goes on cooldown after triggering
Balance
- Lucky Launcher now has a base 2 second cooldown after triggering.
Note: The cooldown issues with Forked Tongue and Lucky Launcher were leading to an infinite missile crash.
Changed files in this update