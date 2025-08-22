 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19702411 Edited 22 August 2025 – 19:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
One more set of fixes before the weekend. I'll be out of the office for the evening. A little launch celebration is called for. But I wanted to address a few more issues that could hamper your fun:

Bugs
  • Fixed a bug that was causing beacons to not always roll for the correct rarity
  • Fixed a bug that would cause standard level ups to use the beacon rarity of the zone
  • Fixed a bug that would cause one of the final boss options to not have a beacon, resulting in a post-battle soft lock
  • Fixed a bug that would show incorrect beacon types at boss areas
  • Fixed a bug causing too many data disks to drop after boss fights (you still get a lot)
  • Fixed a bug that would cause the game to offer you duplicates of the final boss (from debugging before there were 4 bosses in the game)
  • Pressing f4 alone will no longer close the game
  • Viper’s “Forked Tongue” now correctly goes on cooldown after triggering


Balance
  • Lucky Launcher now has a base 2 second cooldown after triggering.


Note: The cooldown issues with Forked Tongue and Lucky Launcher were leading to an infinite missile crash.

