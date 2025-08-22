I decided to step away from the world of 3D and head back to 2D for a time.

Update v2.1

Dungeon Generation Changes

New Room Generation - Rooms are now more spaced out and no longer overlap. Along with that change came increasing the minimum and maximum room sizes.

Better Loot Generation - Better is subjective here, but I think it is. Dungeon Loot Chests used to spawn on the Center Point of a room only. That meant only 1 chest per room. Well with the new Generation system, that wasn't acceptable. So now 0 to 4 Chests will spawn in random positions in each room. Enjoy the extra loot.

Gameplay Changes

Maps - The Town Square, Mine, Forest, Tutorial Island and Dungeon all have Maps now. They'll show your location as well as Locations of Interest depending on where you are.

New Animations - This isn't Player Animations, but Game Animations. I didn't love that all the PopUps (Inventory, Character Sheet, Crafting, Smithing, PlayerBar, etc.) all just appeared. So now there's an Animation when they appear. Don't worry, it's still pretty fast so it doesn't get in the way.

Bank Changes - Just some Layout adjustments really. The Alignment of the Text on the Inspection Screen is now Centered, and there's a better warning when selecting an Empty Slot to Inspect. I also removed the Combat Buff from the Inspection as that feature was removed in a previous update.

Updated Apothecary Shop - Updated the Text explaining Potion Values to be accurate, and changed the initial Buy Price from "10,000 G" to "0 G"

Updated Perk Selector - I finally themed the Close Button. That's it. That's the only change here.

Updated Field Guide - Updated the Potion Values to accurately Reflect their real Values. I also added new Entries to talk about the Character Sheet and the Map.

System Changes

Occlusion Polygon Edits - Fixed some Light Bleed on a few Tiles inside the Dungeon.

Lighting Changes to Boss Dungeons - Fixed some of the bad Lighting inside Boss Dungeons. It's not perfect, but it's much better now.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Several Bosses not Spawning

Fixed HealthBar Text showing up as a Decimal Value

Fixed All Perks Being Unlocked when using the Perk Bench