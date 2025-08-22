Gameplay
- Wall Ejection and Gliding: Players can now jump away from a wall to open their wings and glide. This new maneuver allows for faster traversal and new movement options.
- Sniper Aiming: A maximum effective distance has been implemented for the enemy sniper aiming on the player. This change is intended to prevent extreme long-range engagements that were previously uncounterable.
- Landing Animation: The landing animation after a long fall has been sped up, reducing the time players are vulnerable after a drop.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the character would always appear fully lit regardless of their environment or lighting conditions.
- Fixed an issue that caused the character to land at a slight angle after falling from a height.
Miscellaneous
Added several new easter eggs for players to discover.
Changed files in this update