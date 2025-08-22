Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.Building upon last week's work, this week's development focuses on adding more content about the Dolovian. It's a culture of people who have a deep connection with wolves.Thus, we now have more updates for wolves.This part of Jiru Island now has its own race of wolves. They are known as the Snow Wolves. Obviously, they excel at freezing their enemies during attacks, while they themselves possess a certain degree of immunity to the freezing temperature. Their meat is also different from the generic wolf meat you can find elsewhere, providing additional benefits.Meanwhile, those old wolves in locations such as Siberia also received a graphics upgrade. They are now also 3D models instead of static 2D images.The Wonderland Travel Agency can now also generate random locations with wolf themes, so that you can get access to those wolves without going directly to their natural habitats in the world.All of them can be turned into your pets to aid you in your journey ahead.Actually, that's a common practice among those Dolovian people.Now, as the story progresses, you can make your first contact with them.And here is a new cut scene when you meet their Witch-Priestess for the first time.She is one of the three mortal leaders of this tribe. People who played their stories in SAPC++ (which is currently in this game's Steam Workshop) probably know there are a lot of interesting interactive and ideological struggles among those three. We will likely explore this further in future updates as well. Ideally, I am going to give each of those three leaders an intro cutscene like this so that if one day I want to make something like Total War, I can pretty much reuse them. :DBut, still, they are somehow united under one banner and worshiping the same goddess.So, here she comes.In SAPC++, you may only find her statue. Now, for the first time, she will walk among her people.Yes, that's cheating. When their enemies bring heavy war machines and modern firearms, they can just summon their goddess. And...do quite messed-up things. Well, since this developer's diary will also be posted on some PG-13 places, let's just not talk about that here. Maybe we can talk about genocide and enslavement instead, that's PG-7 according to Stellaris. :PAnyway, that's this week's content of the Dolovian. The road ahead to their campsite will be dangerous but fun.We also have some other content.For example, once the counter-attack in Dana is successful, you can now find the Chaplain holding a funeral for the fallen soldiers.You may not know who they are, as that battle happened off-screen when you snipe the enemy communication center. Just like many brave soldiers are at this very moment, fighting and dying in the dark, so that people can have a chance to live in a better world. This is not a fiction from the SCP Foundation. This is real life.Some are going to call me a Nazi again. Well, I am pretty honored to be this kind of "Nazi."Coincidentally, the wife of a fallen Ukrainian soldier just contacted me recently.To honor her wish and the memory of her husband, I will add something in the next update of this game's daily Ukraine news.As a game that has been updated for over 21 years, I believe it can also serve to preserve the events we are experiencing right now, so that they will become history for the next generation.Such is the story behind this short, seemingly quite insignificant event in the game.Alright, that's for this week. Next week, we may still not have the answer to "Does the Black Moon Howl?" But, we may find out what howls to a black moon.One more thing, our friend, Ke Yi, the leader of a Chinese volunteer group in Ukraine, asked a favor to share his story here. Because his account may have been shadowbanned in China. So, I am putting his link below for anyone who may be interested. (It's in Chinese.)Let's hope the "Online Safety Act" of the UK will not make it harder later. They have no idea how many lives they will indirectly kill if censorship becomes common.Full update log of this week:20250816English##########Content################[Dana Shelter, Underground Level 1]Here comes the truth behind the 2nd rule of this rule-based horror.[Animal]New Animal: Snow Wolf (Hostile. They will attack with other wolves. You will be able to turn them into pets in future updates.)[Meat]New Meat: Snow Wolf Meat[Loot]Added an item drop list for Snow Wolves.[Wonderland Travel Agency]Random locations may now have wolf themes.[Wonderland Travel Agency]Locations with a wolf theme can now spawn Snow Wolves.##########Debug#################[Animal]Fixed a bug that makes Beloen immune to headshot.简体中文##########Content################【达那避难所地下一层】加入了这个规则怪谈的第二条规则的真相。【动物】新动物：雪狼（敌意。会和别的狼一起进攻。在之后的更新中你可以把它们变成宠物。）【肉】新的肉：雪狼肉【掉落物】为雪狼加入了掉落物。【奇幻之地旅行社】随机地点现在可能有【狼】的主题。【奇幻之地旅行社】带有【狼】的主题的随机地点现在可能会有雪狼出现。##########Debug#################【野生动物】修复了贝洛恩免疫爆头的Bug。20250817English##########Content################[Pet]You can now turn Snow Wolves into pets.[Pet/Animal]Updated the visual of Siberian Wolves with a new 3D asset.[Wiki]Updated the pet page.[Dana Shelter]This location now has a mission board.[Dana Shelter]Random "Emotional Support Pet" missions may now appear here. (Thus, you now have another way to gain relationship points with local townfolks repeatedly.)[Wiki]Updated the quest page.##########Debug#################[Fjordr Admin Office]Fixed the issue that the mission board does not have its name displayed on the screen.简体中文##########Content################【宠物】你现在可以把雪狼变成宠物。【宠物/野生动物】使用一个新的3D资源更新了西伯利亚狼的外观。【维基】更新了宠物页面。【达那避难所】加入了一个任务公告板【达那避难所】该区域现在会出现随机的【情感支援宠物】任务。（从而让你有了另外一个可以反复提高和当地居民的关系度的任务）【维基】更新了任务页面。##########Debug#################【福尔德行政办公室】修复了任务公告板的名称不在屏幕上显示的Bug。20250818English##########Content################[The Siege of Dana]After the successful counter-attack, a funeral for the fallen soldiers will now be held in the chapel.[Dana Shelter]Expanded the map.简体中文##########Content################【达那围城战】在成功的反击之后，教堂里现在会发生士兵的葬礼事件。【达那避难所】扩展了地图。20250819English##########Content################[Gallery of Memories]New Category: The Dolovian[Gallery of Memories]New Cutscene: The Witch-Priestess[Dana Shelter]Added another room.简体中文##########Content################【回忆的影集】新的分类：多洛维人【回忆的影集】新过场动画：女巫祭祀【达那避难所】加入了一个新房间20250820English##########Content################[Dana Shelter]Added a pet shelter. Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场