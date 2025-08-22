Improved: Player interaction with items. Forget about problems with RMB Actions and the random use of items. Also improved the interaction ui while holding RMB.
Improved: Staff Support station power map.
Improved: Toilet. Now the toilet cap and seat are separate.
Improved: Player death logic and camera.
Improved: Crush vessel scene for a more immersive experience.
Improved: The Disintegrator now displays two points of amount (e.g., 0.05).
Improved: PDA Suit panel. Now show suit charge power instead of stamina
Added: New note to Tech research station.
Added: Pillows are now interactive.
Added: Stations vessel map previews.
Fixed: mutated player jump sound.
Fixed: Box previews.
Fixed: Tech research station wall without a collider.
And other little fixes.
Has any questions or feedback?
Send me message on:
