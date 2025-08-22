 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19702201 Edited 22 August 2025 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Improved: Player interaction with items. Forget about problems with RMB Actions and the random use of items. Also improved the interaction ui while holding RMB.

  • Improved: Staff Support station power map.

  • Improved: Toilet. Now the toilet cap and seat are separate.

  • Improved: Player death logic and camera.

  • Improved: Crush vessel scene for a more immersive experience.

  • Improved: The Disintegrator now displays two points of amount (e.g., 0.05).

  • Improved: PDA Suit panel. Now show suit charge power instead of stamina

  • Added: New note to Tech research station.

  • Added: Pillows are now interactive.

  • Added: Stations vessel map previews.

  • Fixed: mutated player jump sound.

  • Fixed: Box previews.

  • Fixed: Tech research station wall without a collider.

And other little fixes.

Has any questions or feedback?

Send me message on:

X(Twitter)
Steam discussions

