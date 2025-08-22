An update has been released for Left 4 Dead.
- Block clients' ability to pause dedicated servers, unless the server operator has explicitly allowed it.
Left 4 Dead - Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Left 4 Dead binaries Depot 501
- Loading history…
macOS left 4 dead mac content Depot 515
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update