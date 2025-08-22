 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19702156 Edited 22 August 2025 – 19:13:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
An update has been released for Left 4 Dead.

- Block clients' ability to pause dedicated servers, unless the server operator has explicitly allowed it.

Changed files in this update

Left 4 Dead binaries Depot 501
  • Loading history…
macOS left 4 dead mac content Depot 515
  • Loading history…
