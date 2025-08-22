DirectX 9 is now fully integrated into the client, bringing enhanced visual effects and minor performance improvements

Disabled the contextual menu (right-click options) from the window title bar in Window Mode

The Premium Menu can no longer be opened while a Personal Shop is active

Added important information, tips, and tricks to the Recharge Taney options in the Premium Menu

Fixed an issue where summons didn’t work against Emperor's Tomb Library monsters

Fixed a crash where players would disconnect after 1 hour while standing in a Personal Shop

Fixed a bug where Datu Canes incorrectly increased damage by 20% instead of 10%

Fixed a visual bug where Charm of Darani II showed a percentage-based defense increase when refined (visual only)

The game executable is no longer flagged as a false positive by antivirus software. Please note that the launcher may still trigger false positives, but it will soon be deprecated as all settings are being moved directly into the game client

Fixed an issue where the Union chat button failed to send messages to the Ashram Union

Fixed an issue where sending PMs to Union did not reach the Ashram Union chat

Fixed an issue where some laptops with hybrid GPUs defaulted to integrated graphics instead of the dedicated GPU