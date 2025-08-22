Feature Improvements
Increased Pranas earned in Shambala Dungeon by 50%
Added important information, tips, and tricks to the Recharge Taney options in the Premium Menu
Removed level indicators from Kruma guards and Door names
The Premium Menu can no longer be opened while a Personal Shop is active
Disabled the contextual menu (right-click options) from the window title bar in Window Mode
DirectX 9 is now fully integrated into the client, bringing enhanced visual effects and minor performance improvements
Improved client security, preventing critical external modifications
Improved client stability and overall FPS performance
Removed "Unshaped" options from Goods Salesman Rui Shan
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where summons didn’t work against Emperor's Tomb Library monsters
Fixed a crash where players would disconnect after 1 hour while standing in a Personal Shop
Fixed a bug where Datu Canes incorrectly increased damage by 20% instead of 10%
Fixed a visual bug where Charm of Darani II showed a percentage-based defense increase when refined (visual only)
The game executable is no longer flagged as a false positive by antivirus software. Please note that the launcher may still trigger false positives, but it will soon be deprecated as all settings are being moved directly into the game client
Fixed an issue where the Union chat button failed to send messages to the Ashram Union
Fixed an issue where sending PMs to Union did not reach the Ashram Union chat
Fixed an issue where some laptops with hybrid GPUs defaulted to integrated graphics instead of the dedicated GPU
Fixed a runtime error issue that could crash the client
Changed files in this update