22 August 2025 Build 19702151 Edited 22 August 2025 – 18:19:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Feature Improvements

  • Increased Pranas earned in Shambala Dungeon by 50%

  • Added important information, tips, and tricks to the Recharge Taney options in the Premium Menu

  • Removed level indicators from Kruma guards and Door names

  • The Premium Menu can no longer be opened while a Personal Shop is active

  • Disabled the contextual menu (right-click options) from the window title bar in Window Mode

  • DirectX 9 is now fully integrated into the client, bringing enhanced visual effects and minor performance improvements

  • Improved client security, preventing critical external modifications

  • Improved client stability and overall FPS performance

  • Removed "Unshaped" options from Goods Salesman Rui Shan

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where summons didn’t work against Emperor's Tomb Library monsters

  • Fixed a crash where players would disconnect after 1 hour while standing in a Personal Shop

  • Fixed a bug where Datu Canes incorrectly increased damage by 20% instead of 10%

  • Fixed a visual bug where Charm of Darani II showed a percentage-based defense increase when refined (visual only)

  • The game executable is no longer flagged as a false positive by antivirus software. Please note that the launcher may still trigger false positives, but it will soon be deprecated as all settings are being moved directly into the game client

  • Fixed an issue where the Union chat button failed to send messages to the Ashram Union

  • Fixed an issue where sending PMs to Union did not reach the Ashram Union chat

  • Fixed an issue where some laptops with hybrid GPUs defaulted to integrated graphics instead of the dedicated GPU

  • Fixed a runtime error issue that could crash the client

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2081881
