⚔️ Content Update – Tutorial, Splinter & Bloodspire! ⚔️
We’re back with a brand-new content update packed with fresh features for both new and veteran players!
🧭 Tutorial
HELLBREAK now has a tutorial to introduce the core mechanics and features to new players. Even if you’re already familiar with the game, we recommend giving it a run—you might discover details you’ve missed before.
🔪 New Weapon – Splinter
A deadly throwing dagger made of bone has joined the armory! Splinter shines against groups of enemies, especially when upgraded. Better yet, it’s unlocked by default, so you can jump right in and try it out.
🩸 New Spell – Bloodspire
“Conjure a spear of blood that homes in on your foes, piercing through them and siphoning life back to you.”
Bloodspire lets you hurl a blood-forged spear that homes in on enemies, pierces through them, and heals you for each enemy hit. It also comes with its own 4 new blessings to expand its damage and healing potential.
✨ 4 New Blessings
- Flameborne – Entering an inferno zone grants +10% damage for 5s (stacks).
- Ice Skin – Entering a frostbind zone grants +8% damage reduction for 5s (stacks).
- Corrupted Feast – Entering a blighted zone restores 2 health.
- Voltstride – Entering a shocked zone grants +10% movement speed for 5s (stacks).
🔮 What’s Next?
We’re not slowing down, there’s much more content on the way! Upcoming updates will bring a new arena, a 4th difficulty tier, new weapons, spells, blessings, and improvements to existing arenas.
We’ll share more details in a separate announcement soon, but here’s a heads-up: HELLBREAK will be part of the Boomstock 2025 Steam Event in September, where we’ll also launch a major update.
🔥 As always, thank you for fighting, surviving, and giving us your feedback. It helps shape HELLBREAK into the best experience possible. Keep them coming through our Discord and Steam Discussions!
Changed files in this update