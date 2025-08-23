First of all, I want to thank everyone for the incredibly warm reception of Deep Sleep so far.

For the last two days, together with the QA, we were working hard on fixing the bugs that had slipped past us and made it to the released version.

Hopefully, this patch will help with some of the issues that have been found so far! We focused on the most important problems first, adding several easy-to-fix things to the pile.

Fixed (or at least greatly reduced probability of) game soft-locking after a specific sequence at the beginning of the game (the so-called infinite coma bug).

Fixed an issue with the freezer puzzle not properly unlocking the door in some instances. Please note, there might be another issue around that area, that has not yet been fully identified and resolved.

Fixed issue with the game soft-locking while being interacted with several objects in a specific manner. Please note, we are aware of several more instances of game soft-locking after player's action, but were not yet able to address them!

Fixed an issue with the Upgrades screen having more than one functionality tied with the same button on a gamepad controller.

Fixed several spelling and grammar issues both in English and Polish versions.

Fixed some controller-related menu navigation issues.

Various level map display issues were fixed.

That's not all the glitches that we are aware of and we will continue to work on fixing the bugs and language mistakes!