Friends of host can push things, punch things, and order potions.
Various fixes in fonts and text
Better window resize handling while editing giant
Support shift-click and ctrl-click for alt actions with mouse
More troubleshooting tools
Update Notes for 2025.08.22
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update