22 August 2025 Build 19702077 Edited 22 August 2025 – 17:52:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Friends of host can push things, punch things, and order potions.

  • Various fixes in fonts and text

  • Better window resize handling while editing giant

  • Support shift-click and ctrl-click for alt actions with mouse

  • More troubleshooting tools

Changed files in this update

