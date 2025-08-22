 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19702047 Edited 22 August 2025 – 18:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Tutorial is now complete. Should teach people everything they need to know. I was thinking of having an advanced tutorial for tech like Doublehits and doing Punchback into Cancel Dash but they can discover those.

- Updated song for Cave and a few sounds. Another banger from our sound designer

Changed files in this update

Depot 3608501
