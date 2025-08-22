 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19702038 Edited 22 August 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Hexa: Black plate strength reduced by 25%
  • Island: Ladder can now be used to go down.
  • Island: Minor building permit adjustments when placing ramps, stairs, wooden decor, and flower beds.
  • Notification icons no longer interfere with photomode.
  • Fixed an issue with music where the battle track would get stuck for a long time after a battle.
  • Minor physics optimizations, minor graphics fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1478971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link