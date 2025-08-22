- Hexa: Black plate strength reduced by 25%
- Island: Ladder can now be used to go down.
- Island: Minor building permit adjustments when placing ramps, stairs, wooden decor, and flower beds.
- Notification icons no longer interfere with photomode.
- Fixed an issue with music where the battle track would get stuck for a long time after a battle.
- Minor physics optimizations, minor graphics fixes.
Update 0.9.5
