Welcome everyone!

Sheep for the Stars is now fully live! Yes it did release a couple weeks ago, but I decided to hold off on that update to include all the changes in here.

First of all, thanks to everyone who's been playing the game so far! There have been a lot of playtesters jumping back in to play multiplayer, quite a few content creators hopping in and having a blast (eg:

), and lots of great feedback and bug reports across all channels. The support so far has been great, keep it coming!

Updates

The game launched with the time-trial campaign mode and as a quick last minute addition, the challenge mode with three selectable difficulties. Once you've completed the base levels in the initial campaign, you can attempt runs through the entire set to your personal best times with the cumulative time tracking. The hardest challenge mode also ends your run when you fall in the water, which has proven to be quite the rage inducer. Make sure you practice before diving into that one.

Multiplayer support has been expanded to include full score tracking, catchup mode, more lobby options, much better synchronization, and more. I think the game is fun in all modes, but multiplayer definitely has that additional something else... lets call it spice.

Future

Looking for feedback on what you'd like to see in the game. Let me know what you think, what you like, what you need, the possibilities are endless. I try to read and respond to all feedback and incorporate it into the roadmap for all games I make and this one is no exception. Leave a Steam Review, join the Discord Server, comment in the Subreddit, or just should from the mountains. I appreciate all and any feedback you have.

Current Short List of potential additions:

Secret / Challenge level sets, unlocked on 100% base completion (currently achievement tracked)

Multiplayer modes: Capture the flag, collect / break targets, sheep-sket-ball, tag, hot potato, 'wolf mode'

Gallery, more replay integration, additional powerups, multiplayer replay?

DLC

All planned multiplayer and completion updates will be included in the base game and will not be DLC. It is my philosophy that game modes and multiplayer options should always be included in the base game, so those will continue to be provided without DLC. Similarly, rewards for completing the game or mastering it's challenges should also be included in the base game. Therefore any challenge level sets will also be included.

DLC packs will be reserved to significant additions or alterations to the game (brand new ways to play, large content drops, etc).

Additionally, there is now a Supporter Pack DLC as well. This pack is entirely cosmetic, and is intended for fans of the game to have an option to help support future expansion. There's no gameplay impact (other than looking cool while fumbling with friends), and is entirely optional. I don't plan on making any additional cosmetic DLCs, and will add any new things of this nature directly to the same pack.

Huge thanks to everyone who's picked that up so far. It really helps me dedicate more time to expansion in the game, and it's been fun randomly seeing the skins show up in multiplayer games or on live streams I pop into.

Speedrunning

This game is sort of built for speedrunning. The single player game is intended for level exploration and practice, with the challenge mode being built directly to support speedrunning and complete game and controls mastery. As such, the thing I'd love to see the most is for this game to show up in a category on speedrun.com or something. Seriously if you're into speedrunning, help me build some exposure over there. I think it could be a fun candidate for a whacky unknown game. Share your best times with me, post videos and I'll help boost exposure!

Special Thanks

I'm humbly grateful for everyone who has picked up the game so far, provided feedback (on any channel, and all channels: Reviews, Discord, YouTube commentary, Reddit). It's been amazing. This game was just a crazy sill idea / fever dream I had, so I built something I had fun playing and had fun speedrunning. Amazing to see others have had fun doing the same. Warms the heart.