Dear Forgotten but Unbroken community!
A huge thank you to everyone for sharing your ideas and reporting bugs! Your feedback drives us forward, and thanks to our amazing community, we’re excited to deliver this brand-new patch with improvements.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed weapon sometimes staying in hand when leaving shooting range
- Fixed bedsheets in hospital enabling when game is paused and unit is sitting on bed
- Fixed Hunker down text
- Fixed enemies detecting player nearby doors on different floor
Changes
- Added dead units to UI for better overview of fallen comrades
Once again, thank you to our community — we’re always listening and will continue working hard on upcoming fixes and improvements.
Happy gaming everyone!
