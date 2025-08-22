 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19701999 Edited 22 August 2025 – 18:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Forgotten but Unbroken community!



A huge thank you to everyone for sharing your ideas and reporting bugs! Your feedback drives us forward, and thanks to our amazing community, we’re excited to deliver this brand-new patch with improvements.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed weapon sometimes staying in hand when leaving shooting range
  • Fixed bedsheets in hospital enabling when game is paused and unit is sitting on bed
  • Fixed Hunker down text
  • Fixed enemies detecting player nearby doors on different floor

Changes

  • Added dead units to UI for better overview of fallen comrades


Once again, thank you to our community — we’re always listening and will continue working hard on upcoming fixes and improvements.

Happy gaming everyone!

Changed files in this update

