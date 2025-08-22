Dear Forgotten but Unbroken community!

Fixed weapon sometimes staying in hand when leaving shooting range



Fixed bedsheets in hospital enabling when game is paused and unit is sitting on bed



Fixed Hunker down text



Fixed enemies detecting player nearby doors on different floor



Added dead units to UI for better overview of fallen comrades



A huge thank you to everyone for sharing your ideas and reporting bugs! Your feedback drives us forward, and thanks to our amazing community, we’re excited to deliver this brand-new patch with improvements.Once again, thank you to our community — we’re always listening and will continue working hard on upcoming fixes and improvements.Happy gaming everyone!