22 August 2025
Game Lens – Patch Notes (v0.67.4)
    Release date: 2025-08-22
    Build number: 0.67.4

We need your help testing!
Please report any issues in our Discord. There’s a dedicated Discord button at the bottom of the left sidebar in the app—click it to join the channel.

✨ Highlights

    Safe Mode default – Safer settings on first launch.
    Data in %APPDATA% – Profiles and logs are migrated automatically.
    Autostart via Startup shortcut – Registry only with explicit consent.


➤ Improvements

    Settings window shows on startup – No more hidden start.
    Bottom “Discord” button – One‑click jump to the community/support channel.

➤ Fixes

[list]Concentration overlay – Properly renders above the lens.
Circle mask resizing – Resizes around center without drifting.

[list]
Thanks for helping us test! If anything misbehaves, click the bottom Discord button in the app and let us know in the channel.

