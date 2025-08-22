- Release date: 2025-08-22
Build number: 0.67.4
✨ Highlights
- Safe Mode default – Safer settings on first launch.
Data in %APPDATA% – Profiles and logs are migrated automatically.
Autostart via Startup shortcut – Registry only with explicit consent.
➤ Improvements
- Settings window shows on startup – No more hidden start.
Bottom “Discord” button – One‑click jump to the community/support channel.
➤ Fixes[list]Concentration overlay – Properly renders above the lens.
Circle mask resizing – Resizes around center without drifting.
