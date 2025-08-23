The Wasteland Just Turned Deadlier

We’ve got a fresh update for you - Elites Unleashed! 🥳

While Act II still needs a bit more time in the oven, we didn’t want to leave you empty-handed.

This update brings one of the most requested features straight from our community poll: elite enemies and more loot! It was the second most upvoted feature, and now it’s finally here for you to take on.

Elite Enemies & More Loot

Most of you have probably wrapped up Act I by now, leaving the wasteland a little too quiet while waiting for Act II. Well, that calm is finally over... get ready for elite enemies!

Elites spawn just like regular enemies, but you’ll recognize them by their red star icon hovering above. Don’t underestimate them, auto-resolve won’t work here, and you’ll need to bring plenty of defense cards to survive their heavy attacks.

Of course, the danger comes with rewards. Elites carry exclusive loot, including unique items you won’t find anywhere else. Some are dropped directly by elites, while others wait inside the new elite cubes, glowing with a distinct border. Gear up, claim your prizes, and prove yourself as the hero the wasteland fears once more.

Jamaal

Whispers in the wasteland speak of a new arrival at the Mind Metropolis Tavern. He’s no ordinary drifter and has a keen interest in Elite Tokens. If you’ve managed to get your hands on any, he’s more than willing to trade them for a generous pile of coins… and he hints there may be something far more valuable in store down the line.

Updated Engine, New Skins & More Fixes

We’ve prepared another special thank-you gift for all our early access supporters:

Code: augift01

(The code can be redeemed until August 31)

Redeem it, enjoy, and know that your support keeps this apocalypse alive. ❤️

But that’s not all, this update brings more than just new content. We’ve upgraded the game engine for better stability, added fresh main menu skins each with their own unique sound loop, and fixed a few more remaining bugs (including The Man Job side quest). Step back in, explore what’s new, and keep surviving.

Act II Progress

Our new Shelter system is nearly ready! 🛠️

We’ve recently finished integrating the shop and upgrade mechanics, giving you the ability to push your cubes further - improving production efficiency, boosting stats, and making your underground base stronger.

We’re taking a little extra time to polish everything so it launches in a stable, bug-free state.

Right now, our focus is on the Communicator, a tool you can access anytime to keep tabs on your shelter while you’re away. From checking on production and scavenging expeditions, to spotting threats before they hit your walls - it’ll keep you connected

Once that’s done, we’ll dive into the final Act II quests. The last step before we’re ready to launch Act II!

Stay tuned for more updates, and thanks for being part of this journey. 🙏

We hope you enjoy the Elites Unleashed update! 😇

If we haven’t responded to your feedback yet, please bear with us a little longer. Thank you for your patience 🤍

v.0.8.9.7

ADDED:

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Albert.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Captain Kane.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: June.

Added: \[ACT II] Last Haven guards.

Added: \[ACT II] New quest: Tell Me The Future.

Added: Main menu skins now come with their original soundloops.

Added: New main menu skin “Black”.

Added: New main menu skin “Redx”.

Added: New code: augift01 (until August 31).

Added: \[ACT II] New caravan parts: Tier 4, Tier 5.

Added: \[ACT II] New settlement: Last Haven Entrance.

Added: \[ACT II] New cube: Mr. Longs.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Godrut.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Santa.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Dr. Valen.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Santi.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Auntie Nell.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Grektor.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Gerlock Kholes.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Shut.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Salo.

Added: \[ACT II] New building: Gerlock’s House.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Devin.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Watcher.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Seeker.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Whisperer.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Nestwarden.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: The Voice.

Added: \[ACT II] New building: Hell-0 Floor -1.

Added: \[ACT II] New building: Last Haven Tavern.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Rusty.

Added: \[ACT II] New building: Hell-0 Floor -2.

Added a new OST: Hell-0.

Added: \[ACT II] OST: The Feathers.

Added: \[ACT II]OST: Hell-X.

Added: \[ACT II] OST: Hell-2.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Fenesia.

Added: \[ACT II] New building: Factory N4.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Danny.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Curt.

Added: \[ACT II] New building: Last Haven Town Hall.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Jasper.

Added: \[ACT II] New settlement: Last Haven.

Added: \[ACT II] New building: Yunolo - House of the Dead.

Added: \[ACT II] New building: Yunolo - Tavern.

Added: \[ACT II] New building: Yunolo - Town Hall.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Doddy.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Melinda.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Floyd.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Mickey.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Alan.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Vance.

Added: \[ACT II] New settlement: Yunolo.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Jeff.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Raul.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Mr. G.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Ria.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Roa.

Added: \[ACT II] New settlement: Chroma Junction.

Added: \[ACT II] New building: The Pit.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Una.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Lillian.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Natasha.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Shana.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Maxina.

Added: \[ACT II] New settlement: Angspitry.

Added: new type of doors.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Skinny.

Added: support for multi floor buildings when tracking quests.

Added: \[ACT II] NPC: Abdul.

Shelter: Added workbench.

Shelter: Added dism. machine.

Shelter: Added caravan.

Shelter: Added storage.

Shelter: Added campfire.

Shelter: Added tent.

Shelter: Added supplies.

Added a new item: Radar Interface Chip

Added a new item: Smart Fuse.

Shelter: Added base top UI.

Shelter: Added water points.

Shelter: Added food points.

Shelter: Added fuel points.

Shelter: Added Build menu.

Shelter: Added repairs.

Shelter: Added rating.

Shelter: Added power.

Shelter: Added workers.

Shelter: Added default storage and trading post.

Shelter: Added warning bar.

Shelter: Completed all storage cubes.

Shelter: Completed all production cubes.

Shelter: Completed all defense cubes.

Shelter: Completed all decoration cubes.

Added: console command: /xy to change player x, y coordinates.

Shelter: Completed Shop cubes.

Shelter: Completed Upgrade cubes.

Shelter: Completed all base cubes.

Shelter: added NPCs.

Shelter: added group characters.

Added: new sounds.

Added a new item: Emerald.

Added a new item: Elite Tokens.

Added a new item: Military Medkit.

Added a new item: Military Cap.

Added a new item: Hook.

Added a new item: Bonequake.

Added a new cube type: Elite.

Added: NPC: Jamaal.

Added: 6 new elite enemies.

Added: new type of enemies: elite enemies.

Added: elite only loot.

FIXED / CHANGED:

Changed: Slotomot-Z Daily Jackpot chance lowered to 0.05% from 0.1%.

Updated engine.

Fixed: News panel scrollbar now functions as intended.

Fixed: "Two Man Job" side quest.

Fixed: Slotomot-Z auto-spin feature.

Changed: enemies will now drop more varied loot.

Fixed: crash on manual resolution (“surface does not exist 34”)

Fixed: select card hotkeys would reset to default after restarting the game.

Fixed: Take all and close hotkey “Z” now works after combat and will close automatically if empty.

Fixed: Steamed Rice weighs more than Rice.

Other minor bug fixes and changes.

💞 How You Can Support Us

As a small indie team, there are so many ways you can help support us and the game.



If you buy the game, please consider leaving an honest review on Steam! Reviews have a massive impact on indie games and we'd love to see your thoughts and experiences through a review.



Sharing the game through word of mouth with family and friends or on social media with your followers can really help spread the word and give others a chance to discover their next adventure. So many indies are discovered with a simple share or casual discussion.



Join the amazing community in our Discord and follow us on Twitter to share in the excitement and get to know other great gamers looking to survive.







Good luck surviving!

- Shotx