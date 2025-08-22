 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 22 August 2025 Build 19701912 Edited 22 August 2025 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi! This update adds 10+ new anomalies. It also fixes some bugs.

Here's a list of stuff that has been updated:

  • New Anomalies

  • Slight changes to the environment

  • Bug Fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2940652
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link