Let's get some stuff out of the way first...

In Pedro Land DX, when playing using a keyboard, Jump has been mapped to "K", and Shoot has been mapped to "J", to be consistent with how most platformers use those keys.



Now onto the bigger stuff...

We have decided to add in a game that was meant to be a sequel to Pedro Land DX, Pedro Lost Tales.

This free expansion has several new campaigns to conquer!



I have never tacked one game onto another before, so if there are bugs or game-crashing glitches, I will seek to (hopefully) fix them post-launch.

We hope this new expansion will make you players smile. :)



- Jared, main developer of Pedro Land DX and Pedro Lost Tales