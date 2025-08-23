 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19701883 Edited 23 August 2025 – 13:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This is a small update that fixes the most urgent and widely experienced issues. We apologize once again for the delay.

- Allows initial clear rewards to be correctly obtained from Quests
- Allows the Tome of Darkness to be obtained when first approaching its location on Floor 17

Thank you for your continued patience as we continue to investigate and prepare solutions for other reported issues in the English and Simplified Chinese versions.

