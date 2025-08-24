 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19701877 Edited 24 August 2025 – 10:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Attention, shoppers!

We hope you're enjoying your stay in Blomkest so far, and have been overwhelmed by the wonderful reception the community has had to the game! We greatly appreciate all of the people who have taken time to report bugs and give feedback so far -- please keep it coming!

We've just pushed a hotfix that takes care of some of the most pressing issues. We are working on a larger patch that fixes dozens of issues that will go out soon. We will be continually working on bug fixes and improvements in the coming weeks, so please keep those reports coming -- it's super helpful!

HOTFIX: Patch Notes Version 1.0.0b


🛒 = this change was suggested by players!
  • 🛒 Dollhouse decor item can no longer be placed in town, and can be placed in the store & trailer. If you have placed the dollhouse in town, it will be removed.
  • 🛒 Fixed resolution settings not saving between sessions
  • 🛒 Fixed resolution settings not being visible on ultrawide monitors
  • 🛒 Fixed players getting stuck on day 2 after exiting the trailer after reading the newspaper
  • 🛒 Fixed players getting stuck between the barricades on the staircase
  • 🛒 Fixed Erik & Julie entering the shop just before closing time, leading to an unavoidable negative reaction
  • 🛒 Fixed localization issue for the quest "Profitable as a Real Supermarket" that caused the goal to be displayed as 25,000 shills, instead of 8,000.


Thank you for shopping at Discounty!
xoxo
Crinkle Cut Games

