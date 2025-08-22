Brace yourselves, Cat Gunners – the fur just hit the fan.



This patch is loaded with new content, chaotic challenges, and more quality-of-life goodies than you can shake a tail at.



Here's what’s new:



🔧 Quality of Life Upgrades (Because Even Cats Deserve Comfort)

Platform Perfection: We've reworked the collision on moving platforms. Now you can gracefully stroll on and off like the majestic cat you are – no more awkward hopping!



World Select Changes: A mysterious new world has appeared for the elite few craving extra punishment, er, challenge. Also, minigames have been moved to an arrow button on the world select screen. Fancy.



Credits with Claws: End credits now feature:



The first 5 players to finish the game (plus their glorious death counts),



Shoutouts to the additional Pixabay audio heroes who made your journey sound purr-fect.



🎮 NEW MINIGAMES! Prepare to Paws and Play!

Death Platform: Hop on a moving platform of doom and dodge environmental hazards while gobbling up fruit. It's deadly.



Maze Gunner: Trapped in a maze. Surrounded by lava beetles and spikes. You need to collect the cubes. Can you escape? Get a bonus if you make it out alive.



Bounce Blitz: The entire room is made of bounce pads. The floor. The walls. The ceiling. Projectiles are flying. Collect the rings. Try not to barf.



Multi Madness (Test Mode): A multiplayer test zone! Expect bugs, lag, and general chaos. It’s wild. It’s unstable. It’s weirdly fun. Handle with care.



🌍 NEW WORLD UNLOCKED: WORLD 6 – THE ACID WORLD

For the elite few who blitzed through the base game like it was a scratching post – we bring you World 6: The Acid World.



New mechanics!



Toxic mobs!



A brand new boss!



A unique critter!



More gems and associated upgrade!



Only the bravest survive here. Will you?



⚙️ New Options Settings (Tweak Your Purr-formance)

Easy Mode Platforms: Struggling with a tricky section? Enable this to spawn extra platforms in tough spots so you can make it to those juicy minigames.



Easy Mode Enemies: Cuts enemy and boss HP in half. Yes, HALF. Because sometimes you just want to chill and blow stuff up.



V-Sync Settings: On by default, but now toggle between Off, Adaptive, and Mailbox for smoother claws-on-action.



Aura Toggle: Beat the W6 boss to unlock the Aura, then flex on your enemies with a glowing vengeance (or toggle it off if you're feeling humble).



🏆 New Achievements (6 New Ways to Feel Awesome)

Conquered World 6? There’s an achievement for that.



Collected 60 gems total? Ding!



Score big in each of the new minigames? There’s one for each. Go get ‘em, tiger.



Cat Gunner just got meaner, greener, and way more chaotic. Sharpen your claws, reload your fur-powered arsenal, and dive back in. See you in the Acid World, soldier. 💚🐱💥