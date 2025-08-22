[Game]



- Improved performance slightly

- Fixed issues in training mode/map with certain weapons or mechanics

- Fixed issues with shoving animation for bolt-actions (bolt-action weapons cant bash until boltpull animation finished, bayonet cannot be mounted/dismounted until weapon has finished attack animation)



[Server]



- Fixed server lag exploits

- Fixed multiple sound and particle calls causing stutterns from shotgun, qspr rounds

- Fixed flare gun projecticle disappearing if bbox of a weapon is hit



[Weapons]



- Increased accuracy of FM 24/29 Light-machine gun

- Increased accuracy of Bren Light-machine gun



[Maps]



- Updated the Training Map with missing weapons and secrets

- Fixed various bugs on Battle of Sai Gon

- Fixed various bugs on 3rd Field Hospital



[Zombie Beta]



- Player drops all his weapons on death

- Increased headshot cash award from 10 to 25

- Increased round win bonus from 250 to 300

- Reworked wave system

- Fixed keys getting stuck after using Prop Menu

- Fixed unable to fire after using a turret

- Fixed map exploits on Notre-Dame

- Disabled long distance Zombie spawns on Plantation for the time being



NPC



- Decreased Buffalo damage from 50 to 45

- Decreased Buffalo push away



Spawnable Props



- Increased HP of Wooden Box from 75 to 100

- Increased HP of Placeable Turrets from 300 to 500

- Reduced price of Wooden Wall from 300 to 200

- Reduced price of metal from 500 to 300



Shop



- Reduced price of Homemade weapon from 1000 to 775