
22 August 2025 Build 19701730 Edited 22 August 2025 – 18:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
[Game]

- Improved performance slightly
- Fixed issues in training mode/map with certain weapons or mechanics
- Fixed issues with shoving animation for bolt-actions (bolt-action weapons cant bash until boltpull animation finished, bayonet cannot be mounted/dismounted until weapon has finished attack animation)

[Server]

- Fixed server lag exploits
- Fixed multiple sound and particle calls causing stutterns from shotgun, qspr rounds
- Fixed flare gun projecticle disappearing if bbox of a weapon is hit

[Weapons]

- Increased accuracy of FM 24/29 Light-machine gun
- Increased accuracy of Bren Light-machine gun

[Maps]

- Updated the Training Map with missing weapons and secrets
- Fixed various bugs on Battle of Sai Gon
- Fixed various bugs on 3rd Field Hospital

[Zombie Beta]

- Player drops all his weapons on death
- Increased headshot cash award from 10 to 25
- Increased round win bonus from 250 to 300
- Reworked wave system
- Fixed keys getting stuck after using Prop Menu
- Fixed unable to fire after using a turret
- Fixed map exploits on Notre-Dame
- Disabled long distance Zombie spawns on Plantation for the time being

NPC

- Decreased Buffalo damage from 50 to 45
- Decreased Buffalo push away

Spawnable Props

- Increased HP of Wooden Box from 75 to 100
- Increased HP of Placeable Turrets from 300 to 500
- Reduced price of Wooden Wall from 300 to 200
- Reduced price of metal from 500 to 300

Shop

- Reduced price of Homemade weapon from 1000 to 775

Changed files in this update

