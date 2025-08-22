[Game]
- Improved performance slightly
- Fixed issues in training mode/map with certain weapons or mechanics
- Fixed issues with shoving animation for bolt-actions (bolt-action weapons cant bash until boltpull animation finished, bayonet cannot be mounted/dismounted until weapon has finished attack animation)
[Server]
- Fixed server lag exploits
- Fixed multiple sound and particle calls causing stutterns from shotgun, qspr rounds
- Fixed flare gun projecticle disappearing if bbox of a weapon is hit
[Weapons]
- Increased accuracy of FM 24/29 Light-machine gun
- Increased accuracy of Bren Light-machine gun
[Maps]
- Updated the Training Map with missing weapons and secrets
- Fixed various bugs on Battle of Sai Gon
- Fixed various bugs on 3rd Field Hospital
[Zombie Beta]
- Player drops all his weapons on death
- Increased headshot cash award from 10 to 25
- Increased round win bonus from 250 to 300
- Reworked wave system
- Fixed keys getting stuck after using Prop Menu
- Fixed unable to fire after using a turret
- Fixed map exploits on Notre-Dame
- Disabled long distance Zombie spawns on Plantation for the time being
NPC
- Decreased Buffalo damage from 50 to 45
- Decreased Buffalo push away
Spawnable Props
- Increased HP of Wooden Box from 75 to 100
- Increased HP of Placeable Turrets from 300 to 500
- Reduced price of Wooden Wall from 300 to 200
- Reduced price of metal from 500 to 300
Shop
- Reduced price of Homemade weapon from 1000 to 775
