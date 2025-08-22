 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Last Epoch Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19701672 Edited 22 August 2025 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Enforced limit per chunk on resource regeneration
- New floor object
- Space station shop items changed
- Shop item price balancing
- Improved save file durability
- Fixed game-breaking bug where clients in multiplayer sessions could get softlocked when travelling to new planets

Unfortunately and ironically due to the save file changes, older save files are no longer compatible.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3323261
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link