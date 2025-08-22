🐾 A quick quality-of-life patch is live! Your cozy pet now sits perfectly on your desktop and feels snappier to interact with.

Highlights

True desktop placement — removed post-processing; fixed background & border behavior.

→ No more drifting/offsets; the game now anchors cleanly to your desktop.

Controls — adjusted left/right turning for smoother movement.

Clicks on small screens — fixed an issue where the cursor couldn’t click certain UI areas.

Adopt panel first — the Adopt panel is now at the top for faster onboarding.

Scaling/resize — grow/shrink behavior corrected; UI stays sharp and aligned.

How to try

Just restart Steam to get the update. New here? Join the Playtest from the Store page and tell us how it feels on your setup.

Tell us what you see

Drop feedback/bugs in the comments or on Discord #report-bug — hardware, resolution, and OS info help a ton. Thank you! 💚

Store page →