 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Last Epoch Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19701665 Edited 22 August 2025 – 18:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🐾 A quick quality-of-life patch is live! Your cozy pet now sits perfectly on your desktop and feels snappier to interact with.

Highlights

  • True desktop placement — removed post-processing; fixed background & border behavior.
    → No more drifting/offsets; the game now anchors cleanly to your desktop.

  • Controls — adjusted left/right turning for smoother movement.

  • Clicks on small screens — fixed an issue where the cursor couldn’t click certain UI areas.

  • Adopt panel first — the Adopt panel is now at the top for faster onboarding.

  • Scaling/resize — grow/shrink behavior corrected; UI stays sharp and aligned.

How to try

Just restart Steam to get the update. New here? Join the Playtest from the Store page and tell us how it feels on your setup.

Tell us what you see

Drop feedback/bugs in the comments or on Discord #report-bug — hardware, resolution, and OS info help a ton. Thank you! 💚

Store page →

Changed files in this update

Depot 3957061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link