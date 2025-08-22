Main Build 0399-CL6446

Main Branch,

Build 0399-CL6446 has landed on the main branch. This update expands what you can find across the battlefield, introduces quality-of-life improvements to the HUD and menus, and continues our work on map overhauls and AI performance. You’ll also notice new weapon audio, refinements to objectives, and fixes for a few long-standing issues.



Added

You can now find more pickups (ammo, health, grenades, guns) scattered around the maps



Added map/mode name to the in-game menu





Added laser pointer mode status to the HUD (will be made smaller)



Edits & Tweaks

Map03 ( Osprey ) overhaul started



Extermination (kill players to win) objective won't activate until the extraction phase starts, if reinforcements are used

Further optimizations for AI management (sentries won't spawn until players are closer. AI squads are already throttled down if no players are in vicinity)

New reload sounds for the Sig MPX

Fixes

Sentries spawning inside the Buk in SND

Spectator viewing under the map if no valid player to spectate (now shows a black screen and status text)

Known issues