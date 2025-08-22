 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19701638 Edited 23 August 2025 – 00:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Main Build 0399-CL6446

Main Branch,

Build 0399-CL6446 has landed on the main branch. This update expands what you can find across the battlefield, introduces quality-of-life improvements to the HUD and menus, and continues our work on map overhauls and AI performance. You’ll also notice new weapon audio, refinements to objectives, and fixes for a few long-standing issues.

Added

  • You can now find more pickups (ammo, health, grenades, guns) scattered around the maps

  • Added map/mode name to the in-game menu

  • Added laser pointer mode status to the HUD (will be made smaller)

Edits & Tweaks

  • Map03 (Osprey) overhaul started

  • Extermination (kill players to win) objective won't activate until the extraction phase starts, if reinforcements are used

  • Further optimizations for AI management (sentries won't spawn until players are closer. AI squads are already throttled down if no players are in vicinity)

  • New reload sounds for the Sig MPX

Fixes

  • Sentries spawning inside the Buk in SND

  • Spectator viewing under the map if no valid player to spectate (now shows a black screen and status text)

Known issues

  • You can't heal or use GPS while holding a knife

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 860021
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link