Hayo Park Managers!



It's time to sprinkle some magic across your parks - the Sorcery Pack DLC is available now for Planet Coaster 2 on all platforms.

Delve into a magical world full of mystery and wonder with this pack, containing:

FIVE new spellbinding customisable attractions - OUTAMAX - Bike and Sidecar Coaster, VECTOR - Child Coaster, Flying Theatre flat ride, Gale Force flat ride and the highly-requested OUTAMAX - LSM Raid Coaster

HUNDREDS of Sorcery-themed scenery pieces - including animatronics that will really enchant your guests!

PLUS, a brand-new magical Entertainer - Vesper

Bring the magic to your parks now, with the Sorcery Pack DLC for Planet Coaster 2

Alongside this DLC launch, we've also released Update 7. This FREE update is available to all Planet Coaster 2 players across all platforms.

Update 7 includes a number of new features as well as bug fixes and improvements.

UPDATE 7 - NEW FEATURES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Challenge Mode

Test your ability to run a successful theme park in this brand-new game mode. Choose from sandbox biomes or career sandbox templates as a starting point and complete challenges to gain cash rewards and continue levelling up your park.

You'll even be able to convert your challenge park into a sandbox park, so you can continue building, customising and improving your dream theme park!

Grid Based System

We've implemented a new 3-axis grid system, so you can now rotate buildings on all three axis and add some really unique touches to your park!

Path Tool Improvements

We've made some changes to the pathing tools in Update 7. Square-cornered paths are now available, so if you're all about right angles - making square queues has never been easier! Pathing can now also conform to the terrain as you build and all path tools now have colour customisation options!

Moving Platform

Level up your animatronics and effects with the new Radial Moving Platform and really turn heads!

PLUS a number of improvements and fixes!

Want to see Update 7 in action? Check out our Highlights Video!

For full details on everything that's included, please refer to our Update Notes.