hi everyone,
This patch is the first of a few planned updates to boss battles, this one aimed to make them a bit more challenging:
Gameplay:
- it is no longer possible to continually juggle boss enemies
- boss health gauges increased
Graphics:
- update to boss health gauge image
Sound:
- longer individual boss death sound effects
Thanks! Mike
Patch 4: 22nd August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
