22 August 2025 Build 19701479 Edited 22 August 2025 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
hi everyone,

This patch is the first of a few planned updates to boss battles, this one aimed to make them a bit more challenging:

Gameplay:
- it is no longer possible to continually juggle boss enemies
- boss health gauges increased

Graphics:
- update to boss health gauge image

Sound:
- longer individual boss death sound effects

Thanks! Mike

