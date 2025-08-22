 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19701474
Update notes via Steam Community

Officially fixed the stove grill, it kept getting corrupted after packaging the game files….

Added female character- as of now she only has one shirt and one pair of pants. More cosmetic options coming soon!

Buffed gamba max win from x5.5 to x6.5

Buffed sinker upgrade

Buffed sturgeon weight graph

Buffed goblin shark weight graph

Massive Buff to Arapaima weight graph
Buffed minnow bait from 15->28

Buffed minnow trap, it will now spawn three minnows instead of one

The minnow trap will now turn green when it is ready for harvest

Reduced cost of the bait crate

Reduced cost of fishing rods

Reduced cost of the depth finder

Removed the lightning zap when fish are sold

Made it easier to get on the jungle boat from beneath it, this should help with drowning…

Made so that when a player loads into an existing session, they will have the default OG skin applied to them.

Made frogs and lizards much quieter


Fixed bug where joining an existing session would not update other players cosmetics

Fixed floating painting on the swamp map

Fixed corrupted water texture on the jungle map

Fixed bug where the value for quota in the tackle box could be set to the current equipped bait value. 

Fixed bug where upon loading into a saved game where you were last fishing in the ocean, you would only catch saltwater fish

Fixed bug where dying while near/in the ocean, you would only be able to catch salt water fish upon respawning


Thanks!!

Changed files in this update

