22 August 2025 Build 19701438 Edited 22 August 2025 – 18:06:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added an option to force the UI in 16:9 (beta)
- Improved the swap detection area of flick keyboard
- Steam achievements are now unlocked in real time (not when the game is closed)
- Fixed an issue with the conjugation exercise display during a lesson
- Fixed a missing hint in the Shizutani School quest line
- Fixed an issue making some empty disabled blocks spawning in sentence by blocks exercices
- Localization fixes

