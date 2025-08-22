- Added an option to force the UI in 16:9 (beta)
- Improved the swap detection area of flick keyboard
- Steam achievements are now unlocked in real time (not when the game is closed)
- Fixed an issue with the conjugation exercise display during a lesson
- Fixed a missing hint in the Shizutani School quest line
- Fixed an issue making some empty disabled blocks spawning in sentence by blocks exercices
- Localization fixes
Hotfix 1.00.0024
