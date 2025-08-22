It’s time to take your style to the next level! This update makes your high-tier skins (bottom row) more than just cosmetic… now they come with their own custom remix of the main theme plus unique environmental twists that change how the game looks!

🆕 Skin Enhancements:

Jack-o-Lantern - Darkened lighting, thunder & lightning effects, & bats swooping in instead of rats

Pirate - Parrots replace rats, zombies show up dressed like scurvy sea pirates

Robo - Android zombies with explosive deaths for extra chaos

Chicken - Pissed off chickens swarm the room instead of rats

Golden - Golden zombies that drop gold coins at a higher rate

🎨 Menus to Match:

Each skin now changes the main menu background to match its theme

🎵 Music Options:

Don’t forget, you can disable or lower the music in the Options menu if you prefer the pure sound of mayhem.

🪳 Other Patch Notes Update 0.2.0.0: