 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Last Epoch Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 22 August 2025 Build 19701380 Edited 22 August 2025 – 17:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It’s time to take your style to the next level! This update makes your high-tier skins (bottom row) more than just cosmetic… now they come with their own custom remix of the main theme plus unique environmental twists that change how the game looks!

🆕 Skin Enhancements:

  • Jack-o-Lantern - Darkened lighting, thunder & lightning effects, & bats swooping in instead of rats

  • Pirate - Parrots replace rats, zombies show up dressed like scurvy sea pirates

  • Robo - Android zombies with explosive deaths for extra chaos

  • Chicken - Pissed off chickens swarm the room instead of rats

  • Golden - Golden zombies that drop gold coins at a higher rate

🎨 Menus to Match:
Each skin now changes the main menu background to match its theme

🎵 Music Options:
Don’t forget, you can disable or lower the music in the Options menu if you prefer the pure sound of mayhem.

🪳 Other Patch Notes Update 0.2.0.0:

  • Minor optimizations to improve performance with new skin effects

  • You can now exchange all of your bones at once to cash in more gold quickly!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3446071
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link