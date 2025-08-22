 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19701373
Update notes via Steam Community

We are super excited to launch our Early Access. You can finally open your own Waterpark, and we can't wait to see it. Here are some highlights of what is coming up.

Build your dream park

Now with 5-Star Potential, start from humble beginnings and build your waterpark empire. With new tools and design freedoms, you can now scale your park all the way up to five stars: creating massive pools, gravity-defying slides, and the perfect guest experience. And you won't be alone! Staff to assist you with many of the tasks, more special guests, and many other surprises. It’s time to go from DIY chaos to a well-oiled waterpark machine. (Well, maybe the chaos remains...)

Roadmap


We’ve published our Early Access roadmap, highlighting major updates down the line. But that’s just the beginning! We'll also have smaller updates in between these large ones.


Upcoming plans also include:
* Controller support for couch-side slide design
* Dozens of surprise features waiting to be revealed


And your feedback can shape the game! We can't wait to bring you even more content and polish.

Multilingual Madness!


Thanks to all the requests you've made so far. They help us prioritize some of the languages we now support at launch, making your waterpark adventures accessible to fans around the world!
Our translation team did a great job, and we are now proud to announce that the game will be released with support in the following languages

* English
* Simplified Chinese
* Traditional Chinese
* French
* German
* Russian
* Spanish
* Portuguese - Brazil
* Japanese
* Korean

Cinematic Trailer

To celebrate our launch, we are releasing our animated cinematic trailer. We feel it embodies all the game has to offer - wild rides, ragdoll chaos, and silly humor! Dive into it and get into the spirit even before starting the game.



Slide Into the Action


Waterpark Simulator is now in Early Access! There’s plenty to explore, and even more that’s yet to come. Join us on Steam today and help shape the future of the game with your feedback on the forums, Discord, and social channels.



See you at the slides!



