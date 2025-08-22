- Bug Fix: After destroying all enemies in an Imperial Fortress, switching to another fortress would cause the battle to be considered won at the other fortress.
- Optimization: Maps where construction is prohibited (Imperial Battlegrounds, Imperial Lair) also prohibit demolition.
- Optimization: Composters can now automatically import rotten food from other locations.
- Value Adjustment: Docile ants that have eaten sugar will now drop items upon death.
- Value Adjustment: Monsters within the fireplace's heat range will no longer be frozen in winter.
- Optimization: Accelerate achievement completion checks and reduce delays.
- Value Adjustment: Gamblers who use a doubling-up strategy will stop when they win and continue betting when they lose, doubling their bets until they run out of money or the roulette wheel runs out of money. Bug Fix: A large number of items from the treasury could be shipped out, potentially exceeding the planned inventory and being stored on shelves.
- Optimization: A production and trading limit for Beauty Pills can now be set.
- Value Adjustment: Fruit and Vegetable Salon now excludes races that cannot eat raw food by default.
- Optimization: Road network display now includes selected collection areas.
- Optimization: Item tooltips now display prices.
- Optimization: The facility task panel now displays a list of upcoming tasks destined for the facility.
- Optimization: Increased the allowed network latency from 500 milliseconds to 5 seconds.
Experience optimization
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update