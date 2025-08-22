Hello Ilysians!



The time has come! We're excited to announce that Ilysia Early Access is going Free to play on August 22, 2025!



Step into our growing VRMMORPG and begin your adventure in a world that's constantly evolving.



Your feedback helps shape the journey ahead, and we'd love for you to be part of the conversation. Join us on Discord to connect with the community, explore upcoming updates, and stay informed on new content!



While you're exploring everything up through level 16, we'll be wrapping up the final zone of Lavea featuring two new instance dungeons, and the final boss encounter, all part of the full experience up to level 20.



Whether you're a returning player or a fresh adventurer, we can't wait to see you jump into the world of Ilysia!





Ilysia Early Access v0.4.5 Patch Notes:

New Content: - Continue the adventure in Lavea and follow the storyline against the cultists into 3 new zones: Stillwater Basin, Silvershore and the Veiled Strand.

- Level cap raised to 16



New Features: Spirit Walk has been re-introduced with a full rewrite of the death system

- Players no longer teleport to graveyards automatically when they die

- On death, players will be prompted to choose whether to wait or teleport to the nearest graveyard

- Players who teleport will enter spirit form at the nearest graveyard

- Players can resurrect at the graveyard by interacting with the spirit statue

- Players who resurrect at the graveyard will have resurrection sickness applied.

- Resurrection sickness halves all player stats for 5 minutes.

- Alternatively, players can walk back to their gravestone and resurrect there

- While in spirit form, players cannot interact with mobs, the environment, or other players

- New SFX/VFX have been added when drowning



Combat Update: Combat Logic and Multi-Hitbox Mobs - Mobs now use multiple hitboxes to enhance combat depth such as head, chest, L arm, R, arm, etc.

- Targeting specific limbs or locations applies different damage modifiers.

- Arrows now stick into objects/mobs to assist with aiming.

- Armored areas: Turtle shells, and enemy shields will now mitigate or negate damage if hit.

- New mob ability: Split/Spawn on death - Elemental class mobs now split into smaller mobs when killed.



Skill Changes: - New holy skill: 'Resurrection' - allows caster to resurrect a player at their gravestone instantly by targeting the player/player gravestone

- The Holy skill Divine Aura has been renamed and now affects the caster only.



Miscellaneous: - New patterns have been added for bHaptics

- Mob corpses will now remain on the ground briefly before despawning

- Many quest dialogs and descriptions have been updated for continuity and story

- Some merchant NPCs have been relocated to more suitable areas

- NPC voiceover for quest dialogs has been removed

- New greetings, and story based idle barks and interaction voice lines have been added to main story NPCs

- Misc quest item location fixes



Known Issues: Resurrection skill is applying res sickness to target.

Resurrection skill is warping target to nearest graveyard instead of to caster.

Side quest NPCs in Zones 5,6,7 are not fully finished (models, animations, voiceovers etc)

Some side quests in Zone 7 (Veiled Strand) are not fully implemented.

Various polish items such as grab poses on quest objects are still being implemented.