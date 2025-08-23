Greetings, Asfalians!
Our games are getting new names and we’re bringing you brand-new features!
This update adds a lot of fresh content since the one released last month. We can’t wait for you to discover it.
New Identity
Asfalia: Anger becomes Asfalia: The Cranky Volcano, and Asfalia: Fear becomes Asfalia: Panic at the Mansion.
With these changes, we want to highlight the adventurous side of our games!
Controller Support
Both of our games are now fully playable with a controller: use your left stick to move Charlie, and your right stick to control the cursor, which will snap to nearby interactive elements.
Right stick to control the cursor
Left stick to control Charlie
New Subtitles Added
The Funtomata team wants to make Asfalia accessible to everyone. With that in mind, we’ve added several new languages:
German
Spanish
Brazilian Portuguese
Russian
Japanese
Simplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
With English and French already included, that makes 9 languages in total!
And we’ve got more surprises…
Did you think that was all? Not at all! The Funtomata team still has more surprises in store. We’ll be revealing more next week!
Maybe we’ll even drop a few hints on our Discord server…
We look forward to hearing from you!
~ The Funtomata Team
