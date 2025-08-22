0.2c Patch Notes:
- Updated analytics to include data for the sizes of completed mazes.
- Added guard code that ensure that traps/powerups will always spawn for players, even if devs accidentally set them to disabled for testing and release a build with them off.
0.2c Patch Notes:
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update