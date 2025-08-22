 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Last Epoch Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19700984 Edited 22 August 2025 – 16:52:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patchnote #49 for Dark Hours (v0.10.21286) - 22/08/2025

Gameplay

  • Score Screen Fix: First Score Screen now correctly updates and no longer always shows the Success/Failed status and score from the first game played.
  • Score Screen Synchronization Fix: Fixed a bug where the statistics shown to clients did not match those of the host.
  • Extinguisher & Laser Fix: The extinguisher can now reveal all types of lasers.
  • Explosives Objective Modified: In solo mode, increased the time to allow planting all bombs.
  • Kitchen Sink Fix: The kitchen sink can now correctly fill the water gun and balloons.
  • Flashlight Modified: Adjusted the flashlight’s attenuation.
  • Laser Vault Cruiseship: Fixed a bug where all the lasers in the vault were not deactivated once it was completed."

LD

  • Detention Room Casino Fix: Fixed a bug where lights would not spawn in this casino room.
  • Restaurant Cruise Ship Fix: Fixed a bug where too many lights were spawning in the restaurant.
  • Cabin & Captain Quarters Layout Modified: Updated the layout of these two rooms to prevent any monster navigation issues.
  • Museum Stairs Colliders Fix: Fixed the stair colliders in the museum that allowed walking in the air along the wall.
  • Casino Double Door Lightswitch Fix: Adjusted the position to prevent the switch from being inside the wall.
  • Museum Cartographer's Fix:Fixed pillar clipping through curtains in Museum Cartographer's lounge
  • Maintenance Lights Fix: Fixed missing lights in the maintenance areas.

General

  • Rejoin Feature Fix: Fixed a bug where a rejoining player was considered solo, allowing them to perform hacking alone.
  • Rejoin Feature Fix: Fixed a bug where the timer during bomb planting contracts was incorrect.
  • Rejoin Feature Fix: Fixed a bug where bomb placement locations were incorrect.
  • Taser FX Fix: Fixed a bug where the electrocution FX remained on the tased player.
  • Perfume Outline Fix: Fixed the outline of the perfume being visible only on the cap.
  • Rain Block Fix: Fixed a bug where it rained inside the cruise ship decks when it shouldn’t.
  • Rain VFX Modified: Improved the rain VFX for better performance.

Known Bugs:

  • Performance issues in Cruise Ships are still under investigation and will be normally mostly solved on monday
  • Rejoin feature has still few glitches, for instance with the timer of explosive missions after disconnection/rejoin

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2208571
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link