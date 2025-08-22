Patchnote #49 for Dark Hours (v0.10.21286) - 22/08/2025
Gameplay
- Score Screen Fix: First Score Screen now correctly updates and no longer always shows the Success/Failed status and score from the first game played.
- Score Screen Synchronization Fix: Fixed a bug where the statistics shown to clients did not match those of the host.
- Extinguisher & Laser Fix: The extinguisher can now reveal all types of lasers.
- Explosives Objective Modified: In solo mode, increased the time to allow planting all bombs.
- Kitchen Sink Fix: The kitchen sink can now correctly fill the water gun and balloons.
- Flashlight Modified: Adjusted the flashlight’s attenuation.
- Laser Vault Cruiseship: Fixed a bug where all the lasers in the vault were not deactivated once it was completed."
LD
- Detention Room Casino Fix: Fixed a bug where lights would not spawn in this casino room.
- Restaurant Cruise Ship Fix: Fixed a bug where too many lights were spawning in the restaurant.
- Cabin & Captain Quarters Layout Modified: Updated the layout of these two rooms to prevent any monster navigation issues.
- Museum Stairs Colliders Fix: Fixed the stair colliders in the museum that allowed walking in the air along the wall.
- Casino Double Door Lightswitch Fix: Adjusted the position to prevent the switch from being inside the wall.
- Museum Cartographer's Fix:Fixed pillar clipping through curtains in Museum Cartographer's lounge
- Maintenance Lights Fix: Fixed missing lights in the maintenance areas.
General
- Rejoin Feature Fix: Fixed a bug where a rejoining player was considered solo, allowing them to perform hacking alone.
- Rejoin Feature Fix: Fixed a bug where the timer during bomb planting contracts was incorrect.
- Rejoin Feature Fix: Fixed a bug where bomb placement locations were incorrect.
- Taser FX Fix: Fixed a bug where the electrocution FX remained on the tased player.
- Perfume Outline Fix: Fixed the outline of the perfume being visible only on the cap.
- Rain Block Fix: Fixed a bug where it rained inside the cruise ship decks when it shouldn’t.
- Rain VFX Modified: Improved the rain VFX for better performance.
Known Bugs:
- Performance issues in Cruise Ships are still under investigation and will be normally mostly solved on monday
- Rejoin feature has still few glitches, for instance with the timer of explosive missions after disconnection/rejoin
Changed files in this update