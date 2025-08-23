 Skip to content
Major 23 August 2025 Build 19700926
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Asfalians!

Our games are getting new names and we’re bringing you brand-new features!

This update adds a lot of fresh content since the one released last month. We can’t wait for you to discover it.

New Identity

Asfalia: Anger becomes Asfalia: The Cranky Volcano, and Asfalia: Fear becomes Asfalia: Panic at the Mansion.

With these changes, we want to highlight the adventurous side of our games!

Controller Support

Both of our games are now fully playable with a controller: use your left stick to move Charlie, and your right stick to control the cursor, which will snap to nearby interactive elements.

Right stick to control the cursor

Left stick to control Charlie

New Subtitles Added

The Funtomata team wants to make Asfalia accessible to everyone. With that in mind, we’ve added several new languages:

  • German

  • Spanish

  • Brazilian Portuguese

  • Russian

  • Japanese

  • Simplified Chinese

  • Traditional Chinese

With English and French already included, that makes 9 languages in total!

Bug Fixes & Performance Improvements

We’ve added new configuration options:

  • Screen resolution

  • Flash reduction

  • Screen shake reduction

And we’ve got more surprises…

Did you think that was all? Not at all! The Funtomata team still has more surprises in store. We’ll be revealing more next week!

Maybe we’ll even drop a few hints on our Discord server

We look forward to hearing from you!

~ The Funtomata Team

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2436411
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2436412
  • Loading history…
