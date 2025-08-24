- Fixed game crash when switching warp level in non-Steam versions of the game
- Fixed final cutscene sequence restarting when accessing the menu from end game score screen
- Fixed soft-lock when QBob was abducted at the same time as a grenade
Update v1.0.18
This update contains a handful of updates and fixes. There has also been some groundwork lain for a possible mobile build of the game.
