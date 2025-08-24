 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19700902 Edited 24 August 2025 – 23:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update contains a handful of updates and fixes. There has also been some groundwork lain for a possible mobile build of the game.

  • Fixed game crash when switching warp level in non-Steam versions of the game
  • Fixed final cutscene sequence restarting when accessing the menu from end game score screen
  • Fixed soft-lock when QBob was abducted at the same time as a grenade

Changed files in this update

