Hi everyone,

This is a HUGE day for Echo Point Nova fans. I am happy to announce that the free Under The Clouds expansion pack is NOW LIVE!





Major features:

AN ENTIRE NEW WORLD TO EXPLORE

A massive landmass with forests, mountains, rivers, caves, and more! Collect everything on the map to unlock a new achievement. Try it out through the new game menu! Co-op, rogue mode, and workshop are all supported! *

SWIMMING AND SURFING

Even more movement mechanics! Surf on top of the water with your hoverboard or dive under the water for a new twist on exploration and combat.

DAY/NIGHT CYCLE AND FLASHLIGHT

Enjoy gunfights as the sun sets and hunt for agility orbs by moonlight. Also features a new flashlight feature! (Day/Night cycle only in the expansion world).

MORE ENEMIES, WEAPONS, MUSIC, AND STICKERS

With the new world comes new stuff! 6 new combat tracks by Floating Door, 10 stickers from community member Campion, a new melee weapon (Explosive Hammer), a new offhand power (Jump Pad), and 6 new enemy types (Spider mech, drill mech, submarine, jetpack sapper, flying turret, water mine).

I hope you enjoy and thank you for playing!

-Matt

Minor changes:

Balance:

Adjustments to artillery mech unit visuals and aim.

Rogue waves now 10 kills long

Can now teleport to random scan in the Rogue shop menu

Campaign modes get 1 free sticker, adjusted stickers unlocked at start

Mech upper body now rotates freely from legs

Lowered colossi turret turn rate and projectile velocity

Increase MR3006 magazine size to 7

Bug / QoL / Performance:

CPU optimization for harrier navigation

Adjusted various explosion sound and FX

New: Swoosh sound when passing objects quickly

New visual setting: Render scale

New steam deck graphics defaults with frame target of 60-90 FPS, automatically applied on first boot.

Optimized body shield FX

Fix for camera clipping through terrain when player is surfing very fast

Fix for co-op client in map screen

Fix for coop client keeping the zone they spawned in loaded even after they leave

Optimized bullet and bullet trail FX

Adjusted open world combat tracklist

Fix issue where co-op players would sometimes appear to fall through world while idle

Fixed bug where gamepad players needed to use mouse to fast travel to other players

Editor changes:

New island and shape objects which merge with previous terrain instead of overriding it, legacy shape and islands still available with small buttons beneath.

New place and copy and place actions available by right clicking some objects

Press K to drop selected item to floor

New button to convert level to Under the Clouds + ability to upload zones for UTC expansion pack.

*Due to an engine limitation, workshop maps in Under the Clouds are not supported for co-op.



