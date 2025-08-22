Hi everyone,
This is a HUGE day for Echo Point Nova fans. I am happy to announce that the free Under The Clouds expansion pack is NOW LIVE!
Major features:
AN ENTIRE NEW WORLD TO EXPLORE
A massive landmass with forests, mountains, rivers, caves, and more! Collect everything on the map to unlock a new achievement. Try it out through the new game menu! Co-op, rogue mode, and workshop are all supported! *
SWIMMING AND SURFING
Even more movement mechanics! Surf on top of the water with your hoverboard or dive under the water for a new twist on exploration and combat.
DAY/NIGHT CYCLE AND FLASHLIGHT
Enjoy gunfights as the sun sets and hunt for agility orbs by moonlight. Also features a new flashlight feature! (Day/Night cycle only in the expansion world).
MORE ENEMIES, WEAPONS, MUSIC, AND STICKERS
With the new world comes new stuff! 6 new combat tracks by Floating Door, 10 stickers from community member Campion, a new melee weapon (Explosive Hammer), a new offhand power (Jump Pad), and 6 new enemy types (Spider mech, drill mech, submarine, jetpack sapper, flying turret, water mine).
I hope you enjoy and thank you for playing!
-Matt
Minor changes:
Balance:
Adjustments to artillery mech unit visuals and aim.
Rogue waves now 10 kills long
Can now teleport to random scan in the Rogue shop menu
Campaign modes get 1 free sticker, adjusted stickers unlocked at start
Mech upper body now rotates freely from legs
Lowered colossi turret turn rate and projectile velocity
Increase MR3006 magazine size to 7
Bug / QoL / Performance:
CPU optimization for harrier navigation
Adjusted various explosion sound and FX
New: Swoosh sound when passing objects quickly
New visual setting: Render scale
New steam deck graphics defaults with frame target of 60-90 FPS, automatically applied on first boot.
Optimized body shield FX
Fix for camera clipping through terrain when player is surfing very fast
Fix for co-op client in map screen
Fix for coop client keeping the zone they spawned in loaded even after they leave
Optimized bullet and bullet trail FX
Adjusted open world combat tracklist
Fix issue where co-op players would sometimes appear to fall through world while idle
Fixed bug where gamepad players needed to use mouse to fast travel to other players
Editor changes:
New island and shape objects which merge with previous terrain instead of overriding it, legacy shape and islands still available with small buttons beneath.
New place and copy and place actions available by right clicking some objects
Press K to drop selected item to floor
New button to convert level to Under the Clouds + ability to upload zones for UTC expansion pack.
*Due to an engine limitation, workshop maps in Under the Clouds are not supported for co-op.
Changed files in this update