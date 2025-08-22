- Fight number are random on map now

- Artifact reward tempo improvment

- Add challenges in player hud to show to your friends & spectators how strong you are

- You display show your deck when ending a run (make great screenshots :))

- Kamikaze countdown is readable now

- Longer text feedback in fights

- Added a shortcut for the codex in player hud

- Better UI for dilemmas

- Add power scaling for encounters

- Default ultimate is Skip card now

- Challenge "no souls" becomes "no shop"

- Bad reward from dilemma rewards with unique tiles

- Achievements unlocking fixes for artifact, dilemma and challenges discovery

- You can skip fight quotes now

- Lock ui at the end of fights

- Shop reroll won't trigger in some cases -> money check fix

- Dommed artifact that deals damage pass through shield

- Death check from artifact life damage

- Fix shop debuff when rerolling

- All attacks Ultimate triggers status

- Doomed artifact are triggered each time a new artifact is granted

- Poison rune wasn't applying poison buff with no modifiers' challenge

- Balance difficulty for cycle 2 & 3

- Fixed Translations & grammar issues