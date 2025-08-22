- Fight number are random on map now
- Artifact reward tempo improvment
- Add challenges in player hud to show to your friends & spectators how strong you are
- You display show your deck when ending a run (make great screenshots :))
- Kamikaze countdown is readable now
- Longer text feedback in fights
- Added a shortcut for the codex in player hud
- Better UI for dilemmas
- Add power scaling for encounters
- Default ultimate is Skip card now
- Challenge "no souls" becomes "no shop"
- Bad reward from dilemma rewards with unique tiles
- Achievements unlocking fixes for artifact, dilemma and challenges discovery
- You can skip fight quotes now
- Lock ui at the end of fights
- Shop reroll won't trigger in some cases -> money check fix
- Dommed artifact that deals damage pass through shield
- Death check from artifact life damage
- Fix shop debuff when rerolling
- All attacks Ultimate triggers status
- Doomed artifact are triggered each time a new artifact is granted
- Poison rune wasn't applying poison buff with no modifiers' challenge
- Balance difficulty for cycle 2 & 3
- Fixed Translations & grammar issues
Bug fixes & add some UX love
