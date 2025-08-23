 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19700827 Edited 23 August 2025 – 15:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Another patch! There was one in between the Morgue patch and these notes, so we're just putting everything here.

Big things:

  • Added multiple save slots. All save related features are now in their own menu.

  • Moved the 50 000 "Stretch Goals" into "Under Construction. Yipeee!

  • Added some new passives to Cage Fight and Tower.

  • Added new moves to Cage Fight.

  • Removed cheats from Cage Fight.

  • Localisation fixes continue.

Small things:

  • Some UI, art, and icon updates

  • Scooter can now be spray painted

  • Actually removed the wishlist button

Thank you so much for all the support in helping us reach our first stretch goal <3 Keep fighting!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2085541
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2085542
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link