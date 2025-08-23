Another patch! There was one in between the Morgue patch and these notes, so we're just putting everything here.

Big things:

Added multiple save slots. All save related features are now in their own menu.

Moved the 50 000 "Stretch Goals" into "Under Construction. Yipeee!

Added some new passives to Cage Fight and Tower.

Added new moves to Cage Fight.

Removed cheats from Cage Fight.

Localisation fixes continue.

Small things:

Some UI, art, and icon updates

Scooter can now be spray painted

Actually removed the wishlist button

Thank you so much for all the support in helping us reach our first stretch goal <3 Keep fighting!