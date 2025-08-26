 Skip to content
26 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

We've just pushed a new update to Beneath The Six, including endless random dungeons, a shorter more intense arena experience and some general balancing. We've also improved the user flow to help highlight how the player can earn golden shards through completing challenges.

Patch notes:


Content

  • Random dungeons are now enabled, so you can now play endless dungeons as well as the daily.


Balancing

  • You can now escape after 5 rounds instead of 10, but can still continue on as far as you can manage

  • Changes to arena difficulty scaling to match this


General Quality Of Life

  • Added a link from the Challenge screen to the shop when a player doesn't have enough Golden Shards

  • The challenges menu is now open by default in the title screen

  • Players will now be notified when a player joins their lobby


Pricing changes

  • Tokens for random dice chests now costs 500 golden shards, compared to previously costing 1000. We will be re-imbursing players who purchased crates at the previous price with the difference in golden shards.


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an initialization bug that caused the game to fail when an item with a duplicate key was added

  • Resolved a bug where opening a Dice Token would not close the inventory screen, blocking the player's view of the chest

  • Fixed an issue where the in-game menu would get messed up after using the -resetPrefs command

  • Corrected an issue with the Boss Small Stone Golem where its teleport animation was missing, making its movement look janky

  • Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the game to start on a permanent black screen when joining a lobby thats just starting up

  • Resolved a bug with 'ACRANISTS ESCAPE' where it wasn’t working as intended, but now enemies are rooted

  • Fixed a bug where the buy button on the Buy Shard screen was slightly misaligned

  • Improved the Voice Over timing when discovering a new room in dungeon

  • Fixed several issues related to the Boss Reveal and Defeat animations

Thank you for all your feedback, it has been invaluable to us. We read and log everything, so if you have reported something which isn't mentioned in the above notes, keep a look out for future updates as it may well be there!

Happy goblin hunting...

