We've just pushed a new update to Beneath The Six, including endless random dungeons, a shorter more intense arena experience and some general balancing. We've also improved the user flow to help highlight how the player can earn golden shards through completing challenges.
Patch notes:
Content
Random dungeons are now enabled, so you can now play endless dungeons as well as the daily.
Balancing
You can now escape after 5 rounds instead of 10, but can still continue on as far as you can manage
Changes to arena difficulty scaling to match this
General Quality Of Life
Added a link from the Challenge screen to the shop when a player doesn't have enough Golden Shards
The challenges menu is now open by default in the title screen
Players will now be notified when a player joins their lobby
Pricing changes
Tokens for random dice chests now costs 500 golden shards, compared to previously costing 1000. We will be re-imbursing players who purchased crates at the previous price with the difference in golden shards.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an initialization bug that caused the game to fail when an item with a duplicate key was added
Resolved a bug where opening a Dice Token would not close the inventory screen, blocking the player's view of the chest
Fixed an issue where the in-game menu would get messed up after using the -resetPrefs command
Corrected an issue with the Boss Small Stone Golem where its teleport animation was missing, making its movement look janky
Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the game to start on a permanent black screen when joining a lobby thats just starting up
Resolved a bug with 'ACRANISTS ESCAPE' where it wasn’t working as intended, but now enemies are rooted
Fixed a bug where the buy button on the Buy Shard screen was slightly misaligned
Improved the Voice Over timing when discovering a new room in dungeon
Fixed several issues related to the Boss Reveal and Defeat animations
Thank you for all your feedback, it has been invaluable to us. We read and log everything, so if you have reported something which isn't mentioned in the above notes, keep a look out for future updates as it may well be there!
Happy goblin hunting...
Changed files in this update