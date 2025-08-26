We've just pushed a new update to Beneath The Six, including endless random dungeons, a shorter more intense arena experience and some general balancing. We've also improved the user flow to help highlight how the player can earn golden shards through completing challenges.

Patch notes:



Content

Random dungeons are now enabled, so you can now play endless dungeons as well as the daily.



Balancing

You can now escape after 5 rounds instead of 10, but can still continue on as far as you can manage

Changes to arena difficulty scaling to match this



General Quality Of Life

Added a link from the Challenge screen to the shop when a player doesn't have enough Golden Shards

The challenges menu is now open by default in the title screen

Players will now be notified when a player joins their lobby



Pricing changes

Tokens for random dice chests now costs 500 golden shards, compared to previously costing 1000. We will be re-imbursing players who purchased crates at the previous price with the difference in golden shards.



Bug Fixes

Fixed an initialization bug that caused the game to fail when an item with a duplicate key was added

Resolved a bug where opening a Dice Token would not close the inventory screen, blocking the player's view of the chest

Fixed an issue where the in-game menu would get messed up after using the -resetPrefs command

Corrected an issue with the Boss Small Stone Golem where its teleport animation was missing, making its movement look janky

Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the game to start on a permanent black screen when joining a lobby thats just starting up

Resolved a bug with 'ACRANISTS ESCAPE' where it wasn’t working as intended, but now enemies are rooted

Fixed a bug where the buy button on the Buy Shard screen was slightly misaligned

Improved the Voice Over timing when discovering a new room in dungeon

Fixed several issues related to the Boss Reveal and Defeat animations

Thank you for all your feedback, it has been invaluable to us. We read and log everything, so if you have reported something which isn't mentioned in the above notes, keep a look out for future updates as it may well be there!

Happy goblin hunting...