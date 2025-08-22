System(s) Changes:
Added annexation. A country is annexed when they lose 80% of their owned tiles. When a country is annexed, all of their population and GDP is transferred to the country that annexed them. More population means more manpower in the future. At the moment, if you annex a country that has fully recruited their population, you won't inherit any manpower/soldiers (but you'll inherit population).
Upgraded CoA system so it's more dynamic (Union and Vassal CoA relationships dynamically update with changes in game data, annexed countries have their CoAs hidden).
Addressed issue of AI units freezing (added second-pass orders for units to take the nearest tile if available, also lowered frontline discipline a bit).
Added commands (annex, puppet, remove_puppet, ally, remove_ally, add_union, break_union, own, occupy). own and occupy commands require you to have a tile selected.
Added some sound effects.
Removed Greenland and Iceland for now (unnecessary tiles).
Bug Fixes:
Countries with less than 200k soldiers deployed are now able to recruit at least one unit (previously, countries with less than 200k soldiers could not recruit any soldiers due to an oversight).
Returning to Main Menu should no longer cause bugs.
Units no longer render underneath the ocean.
Cosmetic:
Increased default Tile Separation Alpha to 0.5 (more visible tile borders).
