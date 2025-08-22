Reworked Checkpoint19 fight ( with activatable wall barrel cannons ) now there's 2 fast spawned waves instead of 1 long wave, also changed enemies used here
In Deathpit spawn horde only after almost killing all of the patrolling enemies there
fixed issue when death UI was not clickable rarely
other small improvements
Improvements&Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update