22 August 2025 Build 19700784 Edited 22 August 2025 – 16:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Reworked Checkpoint19 fight ( with activatable wall barrel cannons ) now there's 2 fast spawned waves instead of 1 long wave, also changed enemies used here

  • In Deathpit spawn horde only after almost killing all of the patrolling enemies there

  • fixed issue when death UI was not clickable rarely

  • other small improvements

